Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,641,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,217 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after buying an additional 512,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,601,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,198,584,000 after buying an additional 421,493 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 601,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,190,000 after buying an additional 297,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 453.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after acquiring an additional 272,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.67.

Shares of GD stock opened at $199.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $201.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.