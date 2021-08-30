Capital Analysts LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $146,000.

Shares of XMLV opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.18. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $55.42.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.