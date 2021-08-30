Capital Analysts LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Discovery by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth $3,985,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discovery by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1,206.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $28.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

