Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 11,872 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,439,000 after purchasing an additional 124,393 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.76, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In related news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Meghan Scanlon sold 13,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $623,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,223 shares of company stock worth $21,018,885 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

