Capital Analysts LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 159.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

