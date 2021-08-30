Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total transaction of $48,774.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total transaction of $7,288,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at $13,864,471.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,891.01 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,900.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,677.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

