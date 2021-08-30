Capital Analysts LLC Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,852,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $581,655,000 after purchasing an additional 682,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,737 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $469,113,000 after purchasing an additional 771,118 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,789,750 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $443,068,000 after purchasing an additional 364,125 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

PXD opened at $151.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 112.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

