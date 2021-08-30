Capital Analysts LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.98. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

