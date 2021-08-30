Capital Analysts LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after purchasing an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,412,000 after acquiring an additional 690,837 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 4,261.6% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 618,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,517,000 after acquiring an additional 604,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 293.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 649,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 484,737 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $170.03 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

