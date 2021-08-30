Capital Analysts LLC Sells 26,291 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 26,291 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,851,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,995,000 after acquiring an additional 688,506 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

