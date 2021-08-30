Capital Analysts LLC Sells 4,282 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in ONEOK by 253.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of OKE opened at $53.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

