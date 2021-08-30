Capital Analysts LLC Sells 8,494 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000.

SPEM opened at $43.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.74. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

