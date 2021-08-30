Capital Analysts LLC Sells 867 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Family Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

