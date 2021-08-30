Capital Analysts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC owned 0.25% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYH. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

RYH stock opened at $313.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $224.33 and a 1-year high of $316.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.08.

