Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman Sells 9,052 Shares

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78.

Shares of CBNK traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.73. 28,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBNK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

