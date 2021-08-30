Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,070 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Capital One Financial worth $121,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock valued at $48,159,559. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $175.80 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $66.46 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

