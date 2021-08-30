Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.

COF stock opened at $175.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,335 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

