Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.27.
COF stock opened at $175.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.46 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.
In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,306,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,180,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,620,000 after acquiring an additional 346,335 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
