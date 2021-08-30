Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $166.75 and last traded at $167.14. Approximately 110,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,115,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

