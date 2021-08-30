Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.62

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$43.62 and last traded at C$43.41, with a volume of 28576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.68.

The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.79%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

