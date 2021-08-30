Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Purchases $50,921.52 in Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson bought 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,921.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Sam Levinson bought 8,699 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.05 per share, with a total value of $296,200.95.

On Thursday, August 19th, Sam Levinson purchased 1,257 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $40,865.07.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Sam Levinson purchased 336 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $10,221.12.

NYSE:CSU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 29,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,979. The firm has a market cap of $79.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. Capital Senior Living Co. has a twelve month low of $7.35 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $23.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.18) by $28.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSU. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Capital Senior Living from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

