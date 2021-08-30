Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.97

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 12606 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Capstead Mortgage alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $675.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 21.42 and a quick ratio of 21.43.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 413,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 40,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:CMO)

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstead Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstead Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.