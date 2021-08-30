Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Down to $14.58

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $14.23. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 4,960 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $743.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.