Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Short Interest Up 30.7% in August

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 514,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the July 29th total of 393,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. 11,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,152. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

