Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,669,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 819,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,783,000 after acquiring an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,119,000 after acquiring an additional 530,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

See Also: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.