Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Up 30.2% in August

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,830,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the July 29th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CAH stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 86,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.69. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth $1,407,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $361,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

