Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes Sells 3,000 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott D. Grimes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.76. The company had a trading volume of 325,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,670. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.89 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 53.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after buying an additional 43,950 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth about $18,016,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 71.6% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 105,737.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

