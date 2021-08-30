Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Down 7.6%

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)’s stock price was down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.92. Approximately 12,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 896,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRBU shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

About Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

