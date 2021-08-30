CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 107.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $126.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $139.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.57.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Stephens upped their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

