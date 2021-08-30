Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,202 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $25,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.