Carry (CRE) 1-Day Volume Hits $14.87 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Carry has a market capitalization of $99.86 million and approximately $14.87 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00093873 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

