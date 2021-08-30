Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,773 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.04% of Cars.com worth $29,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CARS. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist started coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $12.95 on Monday. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $893.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.90 and a beta of 2.34.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

