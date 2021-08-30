Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.92

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.92 and last traded at $74.92, with a volume of 3746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.31.

Several research firms have commented on CWST. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $173,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,445. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,944,000 after purchasing an additional 868,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,734,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,266,000 after buying an additional 603,907 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 792,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 429,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,094,000 after acquiring an additional 365,095 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

