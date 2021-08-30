Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ SAVA opened at $58.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40. Cassava Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 1.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

