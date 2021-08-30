Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CWQXF opened at $29.25 on Monday. Castellum AB has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $29.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

