Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells $5,830,597.28 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CTLT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.31. 1,536,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $132.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.
Catalent Company Profile
Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
