Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO Sells $5,830,597.28 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTLT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.31. 1,536,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,051. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.09. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $132.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Catalent by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Catalent by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Catalent by 1,431.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 190,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Catalent by 114.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

