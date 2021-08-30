Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Catalent updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.230-$3.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,825. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.49. Catalent has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Catalent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total value of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,357 shares of company stock worth $2,393,138. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,608 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.