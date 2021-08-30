Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,392,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

NYSE CAT opened at $212.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

