Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CATY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,141. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Research analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,267,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 30,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

