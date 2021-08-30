CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Shares Acquired by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC grew its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) by 500.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,162 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC owned 1.20% of CB Financial Services worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.00. 163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

CB Financial Services Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

