CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Update

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the July 29th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $2,309,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 500.5% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 54,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 43.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses.

