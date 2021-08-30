CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,454 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after acquiring an additional 316,539 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 30,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,926,000 after acquiring an additional 140,696 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 32,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBRE opened at $95.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.