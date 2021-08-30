CCUniverse (UVU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a market capitalization of $14,647.43 and approximately $15.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005733 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000033 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.