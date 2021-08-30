Celo Price Hits $4.60 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last week, Celo has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00009426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a market cap of $1.32 billion and $233.62 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

