CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,839,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,942 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of CEMEX worth $32,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in CEMEX by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in CEMEX by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CX opened at $8.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.21. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $9.09.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CX shares. Bradesco Corretora raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

