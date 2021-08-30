Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 9,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

