Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the July 29th total of 9,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of CNC traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 50,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,711. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.
Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Centene by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
