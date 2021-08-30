Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 636,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,316 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.14% of Central Garden & Pet worth $30,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 3.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. Truist Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $42.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.01. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

