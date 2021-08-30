Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market cap of $98.61 million and $1.36 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for $1.16 or 0.00002385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,740,636 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

