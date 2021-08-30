Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of Ceridian HCM worth $14,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 52.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.54.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $573,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $110.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -257.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

