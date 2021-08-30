Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $111.95

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.95 and last traded at $111.88, with a volume of 10874 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.75.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total transaction of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,196,488.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

