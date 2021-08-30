Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,586 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Cerner worth $44,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CERN stock opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.73. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

